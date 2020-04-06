Sports Minute: Schaefer says he is answering a "calling" to Texas
By JIM VERTUNO
AP Sports Writer
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - The decision to take over the Texas women's basketball program was a profoundly personal one for Vic Schaefer. He's leaving a Mississippi State program most consider a national title contender next season. But the 59-year-old Texas native returns to the city where he was born, went to college and launched his coaching career. And he can be within short drives to where his sister lives and where his parents are buried. Schaefer said Monday he plans to have the Longhorns competing for the national championship. Texas hasn't won the national title since 1986.
