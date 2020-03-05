Sports Minute: Smith hits 5 3-pointers, Texas A&M-CC tops Sam Houston State

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) - Myles Smith scored 25 points, draining five 3-pointers, as Texas A&M-Corpus Christi defeated Sam Houston State 71-60. Jordan Hairston added 10 points for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, which has won its last three games. Tony Lewis added 12 rebounds and nine points. Zach Nutall had 18 points for the Bearkats, who have lost three of four.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.