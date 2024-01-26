Sports Minute: Springer, Astros face $5M gap in arbitration salary filings

HOUSTON (AP) - The Astros agreed to deals with five of their seven arbitration-eligible players but are headed toward a hearing with star outfielder George Springer. The 30-year-old Springer has requested a salary of $22.5 million and Houston has offered $17.5 million, the largest gap among the 20 major league players who swapped figures in arbitration. Springer made $12.15 million last season. A three-person panel will rule on the case next month if the sides cannot come to an agreement. Houston reached an $8 million, one-year deal with shortstop Carlos Correa after he earned $5 million last season. All-Star closer Roberto Osuna got a raise from $6.5 million to $10 million.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.