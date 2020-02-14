Sports Minute: Spurs rally from 19 down in 3rd, beat Hornets 114-90
By RAUL DOMINGUEZ
Associated Press
SAN ANTONIO (AP) - DeMar DeRozan had 24 points and the San Antonio Spurs overcame a 19-point deficit to beat the Charlotte Hornets 114-90 in their final home game before a nearly month-long road trip. San Antonio outscored Charlotte 50-15 during a stretch bridging the third and fourth quarters to win their second straight after losing three in a row. San Antonio plays its next eight games on the road as the AT&T Center hosts the city’s annual Stock Show & Rodeo. Miles Bridges had 25 points for the Hornets, who have lost 10 of 11.
