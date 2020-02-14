Sports Minute: Spurs rally from 19 down in 3rd, beat Hornets 114-90

By RAUL DOMINGUEZ

Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - DeMar DeRozan had 24 points and the San Antonio Spurs overcame a 19-point deficit to beat the Charlotte Hornets 114-90 in their final home game before a nearly month-long road trip. San Antonio outscored Charlotte 50-15 during a stretch bridging the third and fourth quarters to win their second straight after losing three in a row. San Antonio plays its next eight games on the road as the AT&T Center hosts the city’s annual Stock Show & Rodeo. Miles Bridges had 25 points for the Hornets, who have lost 10 of 11.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.