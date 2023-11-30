Sports Minute: Stephen F. Austin holds off McNeese 81-73

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) - Gavin Kensmil scored 21 points, Cameron Johnson added 18 and Stephen F. Austin held off McNeese for an 81-73 win. The Lumberjacks (10-2) led 70-53 with 7:59 play, but the Cowboys (5-7) rallied to cut the deficit to 75-73 on Roydell Brown's 3-pointer with 1:22 left. Kevon Harris hit a jumper to make it 77-73 with 32 seconds left and McNeese made all four free throws to close out the win.

