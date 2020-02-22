Sports Minute: TCU extends No. 17 West Virginia's Big 12 road woes, 67-60

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Sports Writer

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - Kevin Samuel scored six of his 19 points in overtime and TCU extended No. 17 West Virginia's Big 12 road woes with a 67-60 victory over the Mountaineers. The Horned Frogs thought they had won in regulation when Desmond Bane sent the crowd into a frenzy on a driving layup with 0.9 seconds left. But the senior guard was called for pushing off as he went up for the shot. Derek Culver had 18 points and 12 rebounds for West Virginia. Coach Bob Huggins stayed tied with Dean Smith on the all-time coaching victories list with 879.

