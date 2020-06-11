Sports Minute: Tigers load up with more college bats on Day 2 of MLB draft

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - The Detroit Tigers took a few more big swings at rebuilding their lineup. After selecting Arizona State slugger Spencer Torkelson to open the Major League Baseball amateur draft Wednesday night, the Tigers used their first four picks Thursday on players they envision joining him in the big league batting order. Ohio State catcher Dillon Dingler led off the draft’s second day as the No. 38 overall selection. LSU outfielder Danny Cabrera went 62nd overall and Rice shortstop Trei Cruz - son of former major leaguer Jose Cruz Jr. and grandson of Jose Cruz - went 11 picks later. Arizona State third baseman Gage Workman was the Tigers' fourth-rounder.

