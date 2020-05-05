Sports Minute: Tight end contracts could be next to see significant rise

By ROB MAADDI

AP Pro Football Writer

Several tight ends in the NFL are centerpieces of the offense. Now, it’s time they get paid like it. Guys such as George Kittle, Travis Kelce, Zach Ertz and Rob Gronkowski are more productive than many wide receivers but make far less money. The franchise tag for tight ends is $10.6 million. By comparison, it’s $17.9 million for wide receivers. Only running backs, at $10.3 million, have a lower number among non-specialists.

