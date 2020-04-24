Sports Minute: Top basketball recruit Greg Brown picks Texas over G League

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Texas landed top basketball recruit Greg Brown III on Friday when he decided to attend the college where his father played football instead of following other elite players to the NBA's developmental G League. The 6-foot-9 forward from Austin is expected to play just one year in college before turning pro. He had long listed Texas among his top college choices. The G League emerged as a possibility after it recently signed elite recruits Jalen Green and Isaiah Todd. Brown averaged 26 points and 13 rebounds as a high school senior. He was the Gatorade Texas player of the year.

