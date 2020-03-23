Sports Minute: USA Gymnastics among growing chorus asking for Olympic delay

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

Add USA Gymnastics to the growing chorus of high-profile organizations asking for the 2020 Olympics to be delayed. USA Gymnastics President Li Li Leung says the majority of respondents to a survey of senior national team members indicated they were in favor of a postponement. Leung says the athletes in favor of a delay were concerned about the risk of holding the games in light of the coronavirus pandemic. The athletes also cited concerns over their training being disrupted due to different directives from state and local governments that have left some facilities shuttered.

