Sports Minute: Vikings CB Gladney a confident fit with tough-loving Zimmer

5 hours 21 minutes 40 seconds ago Tuesday, April 28 2020 Apr 28, 2020 April 28, 2020 5:18 PM April 28, 2020 in Sports - AP - Texas

By DAVE CAMPBELL
AP Pro Football Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The Minnesota Vikings picked cornerback Jeff Gladney in the first round of the draft for his spunk and speed at a critical position. Gladney was the 31st overall selection, out of TCU. In college, he learned from a hard-nosed staff under coach Gary Patterson. That will prepare him well for playing for coach Mike Zimmer and the Vikings. Zimmer has helped develop many cornerbacks over his career with a tough-love approach Gladney welcomes. Gladney is smaller than the team's prototype for the position, but long arms and a tenacious style sold the Vikings on him.

