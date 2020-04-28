Sports Minute: Vikings CB Gladney a confident fit with tough-loving Zimmer

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Pro Football Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The Minnesota Vikings picked cornerback Jeff Gladney in the first round of the draft for his spunk and speed at a critical position. Gladney was the 31st overall selection, out of TCU. In college, he learned from a hard-nosed staff under coach Gary Patterson. That will prepare him well for playing for coach Mike Zimmer and the Vikings. Zimmer has helped develop many cornerbacks over his career with a tough-love approach Gladney welcomes. Gladney is smaller than the team's prototype for the position, but long arms and a tenacious style sold the Vikings on him.

