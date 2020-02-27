Sports Minute: Walkers leads Tide women to upset of No. 12 Texas A&M 76-63

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) - Jasmine Walker drained a career-high six 3-pointers and scored 24 points and Alabama made a dominant second quarter hold up for a 76-63 upset over No. 12 Texas A&M. Chennedy Carter scored 16 points for Texas A&M. The game was tied at 12 after one quarter. In the second quarter the Crimson Tide shot 10 of 15 and had runs of 8-0 and 7-0. The Aggies were 4 of 16. Carter moved past Lisa Branco into third on A&M's all-time scoring list with her 60th-consecutive double-figure scoring game. A&M dropped out of sole possession of third with one game remaining.

