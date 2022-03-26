Sports Minute: White leads Northwestern St. over Houston Baptist

HOUSTON (AP) - Brian White scored 23 points off the bench on 8-of-10 shooting and Nikos Chougkaz had a double-double and Northwestern State beat Houston Baptist 93-79. Chougkaz scored 16 points with 12 rebounds and Chudier Bile and Trenton Massner each scored 12 for the Demons. The Demons began to take control outscoring Houston Baptist 15-10 over the final five minutes of the first half and led 45-36 at halftime. The Huskies never got within six points the rest of the way. Northwestern State has won three of its last four. Ian DuBose led Houston Baptist with 22 points, Benjamin Uloko scored 14, Ty Dalton 13 and Qon Murphy 12.

