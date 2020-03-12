Sports Minute: Zibanejad scores again, Rangers beat Stars 4-2

By LARY BUMP

Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) - Mika Zibanejad scored his 10th goal in five games to give him 40 for the season, rookie Igor Shesterkin made 31 saves and the New York Rangers beat the skidding Dallas Stars 4-2. Kaapo Kakko, another Rangers rookie, scored twice in the second period. Adam Fox had an early goal as New York built a 4-0 cushion and won for the 10th time in 11 road games. Shesterkin improved to 10-2 in 12 NHL games. Roope Hintz had a power-play goal and Andrew Cogliano also scored in the third period - the first goals in three games for a Dallas team that dropped to 0-4-2 in its past six.

