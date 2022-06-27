Spurs face the Suns on 3-game win streak

By The Associated Press



Phoenix Suns (18-26, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (20-23, eighth in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio heads into a matchup against Phoenix as winners of three games in a row.

The Spurs are 11-13 in conference games. San Antonio is 15-7 when outrebounding opponents and averages 46.1 rebounds per game.

The Suns are 9-20 in Western Conference play. Phoenix is fourth in the Western Conference with 14.3 fast break points per game led by Devin Booker averaging 4.4.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Spurs won 120-118 in the last matchup on Jan. 20. Derrick White led San Antonio with 25 points, and Booker led Phoenix with 37 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeMar DeRozan is averaging 22.4 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Spurs. DeRozan has averaged 6.7 rebounds and added 25.5 points per game over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Booker has averaged 26.5 points and 4.1 rebounds for the Suns. Deandre Ayton is shooting 55.2 percent and has averaged 18.8 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 6-4, averaging 116.7 points, 44.9 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.7 points on 46.2 percent shooting.

Suns: 5-5, averaging 109.4 points, 46.2 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.5 points on 45.9 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Spurs: DeMarre Carroll: day to day (illness).

Suns: Cameron Johnson: day to day (quad), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee), Aron Baynes: day to day (hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.