Starr County contractor convicted of stealing $19,000 from residents

A contractor in Starr County was convicted on charges of felony theft by deception after deceiving customers out of $19,000, according to a Wednesday news release from the 229th Judicial district Attorney's Office.

Aratz Carreno Perez portrayed himself as a home construction contractor and lied to victims about selling them a lot for future home construction, according to a news release.

As a result, Perez stole $19,000 from the victims.

Perez was convicted by a Starr County jury. As part of his sentence, he will serve two years in a state jail and pay a $10,000 fine and also pay full restitution of the money he stole from the victims.