Starr County health authority urges people to participate in vaccine testing

The new Starr County health authority discussed upcoming COVID vaccine tests at his first press conference.

Dr. Antonio Falcon, who was appointed last Friday, said some of the trial stage, non-FDA approved vaccines are coming soon.

He also talked about how the upcoming flu season could make the COVID pandemic even more deadly.

The fear for the new Starr County health authority, is the combined impact of COVID plus other factors that are more likely to kill people.

For example, the upcoming flu season.

"You have two viral infections that can kill you by affecting your lungs. So instead of having one problem, now you have two problems. Together, I don't know if we've seen it, but you can only imagine," said Dr. Falcon.

Watch the video for the full story.





