Starr County reports 34 new cases of COVID-19

Starr County reported a spike in positive COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

The county reported 34 new cases of the disease, bringing the total amount of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county to 8,209.

Of those cases, 353 remain active.

The county also reported a total of 1,875 probable cases of COVID-19 and 306 COVID-19 related fatalities since the virus was first detected in the county.

A total of 9,425 people have recovered from COVID-19.