x

Starr County reports 46 new cases of COVID-19

3 hours 54 minutes 5 seconds ago Tuesday, August 17 2021 Aug 17, 2021 August 17, 2021 4:54 PM August 17, 2021 in News - Local
By: KRGV Digital
Credit: Starr County / Facebook

Starr County on Tuesday reported 46 new cases of COVID-19.

Of those cases, 38 were confirmed and 8 are probable, the county announced.

There are now 8,273 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county and an additional 1,961 probable cases of the disease, the county announced.

Of those cases, 405 remain active.

Starr County reported no new coronavirus-related deaths. The COVID-19 death toll in the county remains at 307.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days