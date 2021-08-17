Starr County reports 46 new cases of COVID-19
Starr County on Tuesday reported 46 new cases of COVID-19.
Of those cases, 38 were confirmed and 8 are probable, the county announced.
There are now 8,273 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county and an additional 1,961 probable cases of the disease, the county announced.
Of those cases, 405 remain active.
Starr County reported no new coronavirus-related deaths. The COVID-19 death toll in the county remains at 307.
More News
News Video
-
McAllen family turns to homeschooling as COVID-19 cases rise
-
Texas requests more mortuary trailers
-
Sandbag distributions happening throughout Hidalgo County
-
Hidalgo County reports 4 coronavirus-related deaths, 521 positive cases
-
Sheriff: Investigation underway after 10 bullets strike, damage new Hidalgo County courthouse