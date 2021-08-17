Starr County reports 46 new cases of COVID-19

Credit: Starr County / Facebook

Starr County on Tuesday reported 46 new cases of COVID-19.

Of those cases, 38 were confirmed and 8 are probable, the county announced.

There are now 8,273 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county and an additional 1,961 probable cases of the disease, the county announced.

Of those cases, 405 remain active.

Starr County reported no new coronavirus-related deaths. The COVID-19 death toll in the county remains at 307.