Starr County Sheriff's Office warn residents of scammers posing as employees, asking for money

Photo by mgnonline.com

The Starr County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a scam involving people identifying themselves as employees with the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said the callers will tell residents they have arrest warrants and to prevent being arrested, they demand immediate payments made through a kiosk.

Starr County Sheriff Rene Fuentes said they do not conduct business over the phone, and deputies do not make phone calls asking for money to pay any fines.

If you receive a fraudulent phone call, please report it to your local law enforcement agency.