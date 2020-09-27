Stars to host Kucherov and the Lightning

By The

Associated Press



Tampa Bay Lightning (43-21-6, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Dallas Stars (37-24-8, third in the Central Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars take on the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Stars are 15-12-2 in non-conference play. Dallas has converted on 21.1% of power-play opportunities, recording 42 power-play goals.

The Lightning are 15-9-3 in non-conference action. Tampa Bay leads the league shooting 11.2% and averaging 3.5 goals on 31.1 shots per game.

In their last meeting on Jan. 27, Dallas won 3-2. Jamie Benn scored a team-high two goals for the Stars in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Denis Gurianov leads the Stars with 20 goals, adding nine assists and recording 29 points. Benn has one goal and six assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Nikita Kucherov leads the Lightning with 33 goals and has 85 points. Brayden Point has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 3-5-2, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.3 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

Lightning: 3-6-1, averaging three goals, 4.9 assists, 5.5 penalties and 15.2 penalty minutes while allowing 3.4 goals per game with a .891 save percentage.

INJURIES: Stars: Radek Faksa: out (undisclosed), Stephen Johns: out (undisclosed), Ben Bishop: out (undisclosed).

Lightning: Steven Stamkos: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.