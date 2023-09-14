State health department closes investigation into deadly fungal meningitis outbreak

The Texas Department of State Health Services officially closed their investigation into the deadly fungal meningitis outbreak in Matamoros.

At least five Cameron County residents were killed this year by an illness obtained after getting cosmetic procedures at two clinics across the border from Brownsville.

Texas health officials say while some people continue to be hospitalized, there haven't been any new cases since July.

A total of 23 Texans, including 17 Cameron County residents, contracted fungal meningitis, according to state data. Of those individuals, 11 have died.

None of the surviving Cameron County patients remain hospitalized.

"The treatment lasts for months. So patients have probably been discharged from the hospital and would continue on treatment to complete many months of treatment," Cameron County Health Authority Dr. James Castillo said. "The exact amount of time is unknown, just because this is not exactly a cookbook type of infection to treat,"

Dr. Castillo says it makes sense to close the investigation because there haven't been any new cases in months. He says authorities in Mexico are still investigating the cause of contamination that led to the outbreak.