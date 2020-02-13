State trooper stops car on U.S. 281, finds fire extinguishers filled with meth

A state trooper arrested two Houston men and seized two fire extinguishers filled with methamphetamine on Sunday after a traffic stop in Hidalgo County.

At about 11:35 p.m. Sunday, a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper stopped a silver car on U.S. 281 near San Manuel.

The driver, Carlos A. Martinez, 22, of Houston, and the passenger, Jorge A. Ventura, 29, of Houston, appeared nervous, according to the criminal complaints against them.

After Martinez and Ventura told different stories about their trip to Houston, the trooper searched the car. The trooper found two fire extinguishers — which weighed about 67 pounds — filled with methamphetamine.

Martinez and Ventura were charged with possession more than 400 grams of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 1, a felony.

Court records don't list attorneys for Martinez and Ventura, who remained at the Hidalgo County jail Wednesday and couldn't be reached for comment.