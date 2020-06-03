States jockey to host Trump as he accepts GOP nomination

By JILL COLVIN and BOBBY CAINA CALVAN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Several states are vying to host President Donald Trump when he accepts his party’s nomination later this year. Nashville, Tennessee, and several cities in Florida are among those said to be in the running, along with Nevada and Georgia. Trump announced Tuesday night that he will no longer be holding this summer’s Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, because the state refused to give in to his demands that the event be held without public health restrictions due to the pandemic. Under existing contractual obligations, some of the convention’s official business will likely still have to take place in Charlotte.

