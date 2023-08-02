Status hearing for mother accused of killing toddler reset for Aug. 14

A status hearing for a woman accused of killing her 2-year-old daughter has been rescheduled for August 14.

Samantha Lee Gonzalez was arrested in connection with the death of her toddler in Harlingen back in 2017. She was set to have a status hearing on Wednesday before it was rescheduled.

RELATED STORY: Court Records: Harlingen Toddler Dies of Blunt Force Trauma

Evidence showed Gonzalez's daughter fell down a flight of stairs. She later died at the hospital.

Gonzalez has been charged with criminal negligent homicide.