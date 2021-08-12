STC Safety Program Retrofits Edinburg SWAT Vehicle
EDINBURG – A SWAT vehicle ready for action thanks to students with South Texas College safety program.
Edinburg Police Chief Cesar Torres says before the retrofit, the SWAT team did not have a fully-operational vehicle.
SWAT members use their MRAP vehicles for operations, but they are missing some necessary equipment.
Watch the video above for further details.
