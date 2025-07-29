Stefano’s Brooklyn Pizza hosting fundraiser to support Johnny’s True Value employees impacted by fire

The support for a Harlingen hardware store is pouring in, in the form of pizza.

Johnny’s True Value was destroyed after the store caught on fire on July 22.

“We're sorry for the experience you're having. Just be strong, and it will turn out OK,” Stefano's Brooklyn Pizza Manager Alan Addik said.

READ MORE: 'It was my second home:' Johnny's True Values employees mourning loss of Harlingen store

The owners of Stefano's Brooklyn Pizza know what it's like to lose everything they’ve worked so hard for in an instant. Their Harlingen location was destroyed in a fire in 2021.

“We've been through the experience and the community turned out, and they were very helpful they were very supportive,” Addik said. “So we're trying to do the same as all the community to be supportive and helpful for the staff at Johnny’s True Value."

Stefanos’ Harlingen and Weslaco will be donating half of their pizza sales on Wednesday, July 30, and Thursday, July 31, to the 30 hardware store employees.

Monetary donations will also be collected.

“It's very important that they get some help, who knows when the next time is that they're gonna see a paycheck,” James Hess said.

Hess is the manager of Johnny's True Value and the son of the store owners.

“As for my own family, we're grieving,” Hess said. “When you own a family business, it's another member of our family. Johnny’s was in our family for three generations."

Hess says he is thankful for the support.

Smoke Texas BBQ & Watering Hole in Harlingen will also host a fundraiser for employees on Saturday, Aug. 2. They'll be selling $12 BBQ plates and donate all proceeds to Johnny's True Value employees.

Watch the video above for the full story.