STHS offering free informative webinars on diabetes

The South Texas Health Systems will hold free web sessions to help educate and inform people about diabetes.

Tom Castandena, with STHS, gives more details about two upcoming webinars.

The first webinar is called Raising a Child with Diabetes and is scheduled on Nov. 15 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The second is called Fighting Diabetes and is scheduled for Nov. 21 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Both will be held on STHS's Facebook page.