STHS to host second annual health and wellness fair

1 hour 13 minutes 10 seconds ago Wednesday, July 12 2023 Jul 12, 2023 July 12, 2023 2:09 PM July 12, 2023 in News - Local
By: Sandra Rodriguez

Tom Castaneda from South Texas Health System talks about the health and wellness fair, called Transform Your Life.

Castaneda says it's meant to encourage families to work out together. The event will host an entire day of activities and will be held at Quinta Mazatlan in McAllen.

