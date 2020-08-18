Students, teachers start new year of virtual learning

It's the first week of school for students at Sharyland ISD. normally the halls of Romulo D. Martinez Elementary would be filled with kids, but as the coronavirus pandemic continues kids are starting the school year from home.

Sharyland ISD Superintendent Maria Vidaurri says her team has been preparing for what they're calling Remote Learning 2.0 for months.

The district's board of trustees approved almost 3.2 million dollars for hotspots, cameras for teachers, and one-to-one devices for students.

Watch the video for the full story.