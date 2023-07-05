Su Salud Importa: Efectos del fentanilo
Karen Rubi Rodriguez, coordinadora de datos de Behavioral Health Solutions of South Texas, visita los estudios de Noticias RGV para contarnos acerca de los efectos del fentanilo.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
