Su Salud Importa: Efectos del fentanilo

5 hours 4 minutes 30 seconds ago Wednesday, July 05 2023 Jul 5, 2023 July 05, 2023 2:41 PM July 05, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Esmeralda Medellin

Karen Rubi Rodriguez, coordinadora de datos de Behavioral Health Solutions of South Texas, visita los estudios de Noticias RGV para contarnos acerca de los efectos del fentanilo.

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

