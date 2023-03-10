x

Su Salud Importa: Experto en salud comparte remedios caseros para tratar heridas

By: Esmeralda Medellin

El doctor de las heridas, Rafael Rafols, de la clínica The RGV Wound Doc, visito los estudios de Buenos Días Valle esta mañana para compartir algunos remedios caseros, ya que nos encontramos en la capital de heridas en todo el país, según Rafols.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

