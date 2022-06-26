Summer events to continue with COVID-19 cases increasing

COVID-19 cases are back on the rise, but Valley cities aren't slowing down the summer events.

Valley resident Daisy Briones said the events are important to do, especially after the long period of isolation the pandemic brought.

"People eventually need to go out and live their life," Briones said. “It’s been a thing for a like few years and now finally, I'm like, ‘Yes I get to go somewhere, I get to interact with people, I get to make new friends.'"

City of Edinburg spokesperson Ashly Custer said the city currently has no plan to stop summer activities - many of which are held outside.

“We have Frida Fest coming up, we also have National Night Out right around the corner - and we also have a few 5k walks and runs," Custer said, adding that precautions will be taken. “We have handwashing stations available, we also have vaccination and pop-up tents set up.”

The city of Mission said their events are also continuing as planned.

"We are always monitoring what the CDC has to say, and we're always trying to take the best possible precautions with what we do," Robert Hinojosa with the city of Mission said.

Both cities agree that personal responsibility and using resources made available is a must for everyone to remain safe.