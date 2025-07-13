Sunday, July 13, 2025: Stray showers with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X.
More News
News Video
-
'It could've been any of us: Tow truck drivers pay respects to...
-
Prayer vigil for immigrants held in McAllen
-
Tow truck drivers pay respects to Harlingen crash victim
-
17-year-old charged in connection with Pharr stabbing
-
U.S. Coast Guard responds to capsized shrimp vessel at the Port of...