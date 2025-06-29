Sunday, June 29, 2025: Scattered thunderstorms with highs in the 90s
{12:12PM Sunday} Widespread showers and a few t'storms are moving toward the northwest through the Lower and Mid Valley. Even though Barry is not a direct threat to the Valley, we can expect more showers and thunderstorms today and tomorrow due to the tropical system.— KRGV First Warn 5 (@KRGV_Weather) June 29, 2025
