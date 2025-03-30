x

Sunday, March 30, 2025: Breezy and warm with highs in the 90s

Sunday, March 30, 2025: Breezy and warm with highs in the 90s
6 hours 4 minutes 56 seconds ago Sunday, March 30 2025 Mar 30, 2025 March 30, 2025 11:33 AM March 30, 2025 in Weather

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days