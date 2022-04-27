Supporters of Melissa Lucio calling for her release from prison
Activists and organizers are at the Cameron County Courthouse calling for the release of Melissa Lucio.
Those at the rally demanded that Cameron County District Attorney Luis Saenz drop the charges against Lucio and release her from prison, according to a news release.
Lucio was set to be executed on Wednesday for the 2007 death of her daughter Mariah, but the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals delayed her execution on Monday.
The rally was followed by a vigil at Washington Park in Brownsville near the courthouse at 6 p.m. – the time Lucio was set to be executed.
