Suspect charged with murder in connection with body found in Brownsville

A 40-year-old man was arrested and charged with murder days after a body was found on the side of the road in Brownsville, police said.

Miguel Alfonso Ruiz was arrested and charged with murder, assault and unauthorized use of a vehicle in connection with the death investigation, the Brownsville Police Department announced Wednesday.

Ruiz is accused of running over 41-year-old Jose Alfredo Andrade Ramirez, whose body was found along Morningside Road on Saturday.

Brownsville police spokesperson Martin Sandoval said Ramirez was found with several wounds all over his body, and they believe Ramirez was run over by a car, but they are waiting for autopsy results to confirm.

Sandoval said the two men got into a physical altercation at Las Casas Road on Friday afternoon. Police were able to place Ruiz in a white Lincoln MKT that was found in Mexico after being sold there.

Ruiz's bond was set at $1,030,000 bond.