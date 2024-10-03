Suspect identified in Edcouch bar stabbing

Edcouch police have identified the suspect who is accused of stabbing three people at a bar on Sunday, Sept. 29.

Police say Octavio Sabedra stabbed three individuals after a verbal altercation outside of Buckhorns Bar and Grill.

According to the criminal complaint, police were dispatched to the bar and grill in reference to a disturbance in progress.

Upon arrival, officers were informed that that was a stabbing inside the bar. The officers ran inside and saw multiple individuals fighting on the ground. The group was eventually separated.

The complaint said officers made contact with Ruben Gonzalez, who they saw had a laceration to his lower abdomen. Officers assisted Gonzalez to a chair, and they were informed the person responsible for the stabbing was by the pool tables.

Police identified the alleged suspect as Sabedra.

The complaint said Sabedra was in an altercation with a female, identified as Patricia Balli. Balli said Sabedra was the one her stabbed her boyfriend, identified as Rogelio Muniz.

Officers asked Sabedra if he had a knife, and Sabedra confirmed he did. Officers conducted a pat down on Sabedra and recovered a small black foldable knife; he was placed under arrest.

According to the complaint, officers noticed Muniz was sitting on a nearby bench with multiple stab wounds and severe blood loss.

Muniz told officers he attempted to break up the fight but ended up getting stabbed. Officers conducted first aid on Muniz until EMS arrived.

Balli said she, Muniz and her brother-in-law, identified as Rosendo Luna, were out celebrating her sister Graciela's birthday. Balli said Muniz and Luna stepped outside to smoke a cigarette when they got into a verbal altercation with Sabedra, according to the criminal complaint.

Officers obtained surveillance footage that confirmed the altercation began outside. It also showed Sabedra running back inside holding an object in his hands and he appeared to be folding it. The footage then showed two individuals walking back inside as well, who appeared to have possible stab wounds.

Sabedra was taken into custody and police continue to investigate.