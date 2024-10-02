Edcouch police investigating stabbing that hospitalized three people

The Edcouch Police Department is investigating after multiple people were stabbed at a bar on Saturday.

Channel 5 News reached out to police, who confirmed three people were stabbed on Saturday at Buckhorn Bar & Grill, located at 506 Santa Rosa Avenue.

Police said they have a suspect who will be identified after he’s charged in connection with the stabbings.

The Edcouch Police Department declined to provide further details.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.