Edcouch police investigating stabbing that hospitalized three people

1 hour 17 minutes 32 seconds ago Wednesday, October 02 2024 Oct 2, 2024 October 02, 2024 7:31 PM October 02, 2024 in News - Local

The Edcouch Police Department is investigating after multiple people were stabbed at a bar on Saturday.

Channel 5 News reached out to police, who confirmed three people were stabbed on Saturday at Buckhorn Bar & Grill, located at 506 Santa Rosa Avenue.

Police said they have a suspect who will be identified after he’s charged in connection with the stabbings.

The Edcouch Police Department declined to provide further details. 

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 

