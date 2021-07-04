Suspect identified in Harlingen Stripes shooting

Police are searching for a suspect in a shooting at a Stripes store in Harlingen that left one dead and injured two others.

Eduardo Zamora, 27, is wanted in connection to the shooting, the Harlingen Police Department said in a news release. He is considered armed and dangerous.

The shooting happened Friday morning in the parking lot of the Stripes convenience store located at the 1800 block of West Tyler St.

“One female was deceased at the scene, and two males were transported to a local hospital for treatment,” the police department stated in the news release. “One of the males injured in the shooting has been confirmed as a federal agent.”

Several hours after the shooting, raids were conducted at two homes in Rio Hondo that were connected to Zamora.

The simultaneous raids were a joint operation between the Cameron County Sheriff's Office, The Cameron County Constable, and the U.S. Marshal's Office as they searched for Zamora with no luck.

Sources say the multi-agency operation has returned to their operations center to gather more intelligence on where Zamora may be.

Police said there is a $10,000 reward or anyone who can provide any information leading to Zamora’s arrest.

Those with information on the shooting or Zamora are urged to call the Harlingen Area Crime Stoppers at 956 425-8477.