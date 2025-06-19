Suspect in custody after pedestrian killed in Mission crash

Photo credit: MGN Online

A man was arrested Thursday morning in connection with an auto-pedestrian crash that killed one man, according to the Mission Police Department.

The crash happened Wednesday after 9 p.m. at the 200 block of El Ranchito Road, according to Mission police spokesman Art Flores.

A male pedestrian was hit by an SUV that fled the scene, and the pedestrian died at the scene, Flores said.

The driver of the SUV was arrested Thursday in Palmview, Flores said.

The identities of the suspect and the pedestrian have not been released yet.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.