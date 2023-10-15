Suspect in custody following shooting at State Fair of Texas, Dallas police say
One suspect is in custody after the State Fair of Texas was evacuated following a report of a shooting, according to the Dallas Police Department.
ABC Dallas affiliate KXXV-TV reported multiple injuries were reported in the Saturday night shooting and ambulances have been requested.
The State Fair of Texas sent out an emergency alert on Twitter announcing the evacuation and advising people to avoid the area.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
