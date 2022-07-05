Suspect in Pharr diesel theft scheme identified

Marcos Escobar. Photo credit: Pharr Police Department

The Pharr Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a 50-year-old man accused of stealing nearly 700 gallons of diesel from a gas station.

An arrest warrant was issued for Marcos Escobar of Edinburg, according to the Pharr Police Department. Evidence shows Escobar used a makeshift device to steal 681 gallons of diesel fuel from the Stripes gas station located at 1901 N. Tesoro in Pharr.

Escobar is described as a Cuban man with a height of 5’8, black hair and brown eyes and weighs 190 pounds, according to a news release from the Pharr Police Department.

“Evidence shows that the device was placed inside gas pumps on several occasions and hooked up to the machines in such a way, that when the pump was in use, it bypassed the cashier system,” a news release stated. “Investigators believe there may be several others involved in this scheme."

According to a news release, the diesel was valued at more than $3,500.

Officers believe the Stripes location had been targeted several times, police said in June when the theft was originally reported.

Those with information regarding the alleged scheme are urged to call Pharr police at 956-787-8477.