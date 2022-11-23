Suspect vehicle identified in connection with fatal shooting of Elsa teen

Investigators believe they’ve identified the suspect vehicle in connection with the shooting death of an Elsa teen, according to the Elsa police chief.

The body of Gianni Ruiz was found last week in the parking lot of the Elsa Housing Authority after police responded to a report of shots fired in the area.

Elsa police Chief Robert McGinnis previously said whoever shot Ruiz took off in an unknown vehicle.

On Tuesday, McGinnis told Channel 5 news they’ve identified the suspect’s vehicle — but they’re not releasing the information to the public because it could interfere with their investigation.

McGinnis said Ruiz’s autopsy shows Ruiz was shot at close range.

The Texas Rangers are assisting with the investigation. Both agencies are going through the phone records of Ruiz and witnesses at the scene for any leads.

Anyone with information on the shooting are urged to contact Elsa police at 956-262-4721.