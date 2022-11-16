EXCLUSIVE: Family seeks answers in fatal shooting of Elsa teen

An Elsa family is waiting for answers after the body of a 17-year-old male teen was found in the parking lot of the city’s housing authority.

The victim was discovered Tuesday evening at the 300 block of West 3rd Street by officers with the Elsa Police Department who responded to a report of shots fired at the location.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Elsa police investigating active scene near apartment complex

A family spoke exclusively to Channel 5 News and said the victim was Gianni Ruiz — a relative. Ruiz’s mother, Venessa Cantu, said she and her family are still waiting for answers.

“My son was only 17 years old, he had his whole life ahead of him,” Cantu said. “I don't understand why someone would want to do this to him. I just want answers. I want to know who did this to my son."

The family added that the Elsa Police Department have not updated them on the investigation.

No arrests have been made and when reached for comment, the police department referred Channel 5 News to a news release that can be read in full below.

“On November 15, 2022, at 7:58 p.m. Elsa Police Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of W. 3rd St. in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival officers found a 17-year-old male, that was declared deceased by EMS, in the parking area of the Elsa Housing Authority.

This is an active investigation and we encourage anyone with additional information to come forward. We urge you to contact the Elsa Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit at 956-262-4721 or if you wish to submit an anonymous tip you may do so by replying to this message through our Nixle Emergency Messaging System.”

Elsa police have not said if the investigation is an isolated incident, or if the rest of the community is in danger.

“We want the police to hurry up with this investigation,” Ruiz’s grandmother — Isabel Gomez — said.