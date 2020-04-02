SXSW partners with Amazon to put its film festival online
By JAKE COYLE
AP Film Writer
NEW YORK (AP) - It'll be bring-your-own popcorn and the barbecue won’t be as good, but Austin's SXSW Film Festival is moving online after having its 27th edition canceled by the coronavirus pandemic. The Texas festival says that it’s partnering with Amazon Prime Video to stream as much of its movie line-up as possible for a 10-day period in the U.S. It will be free to viewers with or without an Amazon Prime membership. The SXSW Film Festival had been set for March 13-22 before it was canceled due to concerns about the coronavirus.
