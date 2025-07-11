Taco Ole manager in Mission arrested for allegedly hiring undocumented workers

A Mexican national residing in Mission illegally was arrested on charges related to illegally hiring, employing and harboring more than a dozen undocumented workers, according to a news release from the office of U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei.

The news release said 39-year-old Juan Ramirez Cortez was a manager at Taco Ole in Mission. He was arrested on July 10 and is scheduled for a preliminary and detention hearing on July 15.

Cortez's responsibilities included hiring and firing employees, filling out employment paperwork and checking immigration documents of employees, according to the news release. The criminal complaint alleges he hired at least 10 undocumented migrants.

As previously reported, the FBI conducted a "court authorized law enforcement" action on July 10.

The news release said authorities arrested 17 other individuals who were determined to be in the United States illegally.

If convicted, Ramirez faces up to five years in federal prison.