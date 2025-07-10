FBI investigating Taco Ole in Mission

Photo credit: MGN Online

The FBI is investigating the Taco Ole restaurant in Mission, a spokesperson for Homeland Security Investigations confirmed to Channel 5 News.

Channel 5 News reached out to HSI over reports of a Thursday morning ICE raid at the restaurant on Conway Avenue and FM 495.

An HSI spokesperson said the agency is assisting the FBI in an investigation, and referred all other questions to them.

Channel 5 News reached out to the FBI for additional details. A spokesperson confirmed that agents with the FBI San Antonio Field office were conducting "conducting court authorized law enforcement," in Mission, and in the vicinity of W. Freddy Gonzalez Drive and San Raul Avenue.

Read the statement in full below:

“I can confirm that the FBI San Antonio Field Office, along with its law enforcement partners, to include ICE, HSI, DEA, and Texas DPS, were conducting court authorized law enforcement activity this morning in the vicinity of N. Conway Ave. and Rose Marie Ave. in Mission, Texas and in the vicinity of W. Freddy Gonzalez Dr. and San Raul Ave., in Edinburg, Texas. During the course of this activity, individuals who were identified to be in the country illegally will be referred to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. We do not have additional information to provide at this time.”- FBI Spokesperson

Channel 5 News reached out to the FBI to confirm if the investigation is immigration related, they replied by saying they had no additional information to provide.