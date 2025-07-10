FBI investigating Taco Ole in Mission
The FBI is investigating the Taco Ole restaurant in Mission, a spokesperson for Homeland Security Investigations confirmed to Channel 5 News.
Channel 5 News reached out to HSI over reports of a Thursday morning ICE raid at the restaurant on Conway Avenue and FM 495.
An HSI spokesperson said the agency is assisting the FBI in an investigation, and referred all other questions to them.
Channel 5 News reached out to the FBI for additional details. A spokesperson confirmed that agents with the FBI San Antonio Field office were conducting "conducting court authorized law enforcement," in Mission, and in the vicinity of W. Freddy Gonzalez Drive and San Raul Avenue.
Read the statement in full below:
“I can confirm that the FBI San Antonio Field Office, along with its law enforcement partners, to include ICE, HSI, DEA, and Texas DPS, were conducting court authorized law enforcement activity this morning in the vicinity of N. Conway Ave. and Rose Marie Ave. in Mission, Texas and in the vicinity of W. Freddy Gonzalez Dr. and San Raul Ave., in Edinburg, Texas. During the course of this activity, individuals who were identified to be in the country illegally will be referred to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. We do not have additional information to provide at this time.”- FBI Spokesperson
Channel 5 News reached out to the FBI to confirm if the investigation is immigration related, they replied by saying they had no additional information to provide.
More News
News Video
-
La Grulla dog continues to recover following animal cruelty investigation
-
Convicted Starr County sex offender loses appeal
-
Edinburg mobile house fire under investigation
-
Neighbors react after man dies in San Juan house fire
-
New communication board for kids with disabilities unveiled at Mission park
Sports Video
-
UTRGV to host 2026 MPSF Swimming & Diving Championships
-
Brownsville little league softball teams at the Texas West State Tournament
-
UTRGV Football announce game times for inaugural season
-
KRGV launching Vaquero Game Day
-
RGV Red Crowns looking to organize new match following forfeited games