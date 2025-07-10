x

Taller de creación de velas en McAllen

Thursday, July 10 2025 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Selfies & More Mini Market ofrece un divertido taller para que todos los estudiantes puedan crear su propia vela para llevar a casa. Todos los materiales están incluidos, una copa de vino y un refrigerio.

¡Cupos limitados!

Fecha: 12 de julio. 

Para más información, llama al (956) 207-8696     

Ubicación: 5429 N. 23rd St Suite E, McAllen.

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

